Our compact system MK Player360 can display interactive VR applications and 360° immersive media on a frameless screen: your room.
MK Player360 is a cutting-edge technology which integrates an immersive projection system, CPU, Internet connection, audio and domotics control system.
BroomxVR
Our cloud based content distribution platform to access the full catalog of immersive and interactive content anytime, anywhere. Constantly updated to bring you the very best VR and 360°.
IMMERSIVE PROJECTIONS
The MK Player360 patented projection system covers the full user Field Of View (180°H x 120°V) with Full HD resolution.
DOMOTICS CONTROL
Whether synchronized with active experiences or individually controlled by each user, MK is able to act wirelessly over lights, blinds, Movement Bed, and any kind of electrical or electronic device.
CONNECTIVITY
Immersive media is mixed (layers concept) with generative graphics and audio in real time, interpreting data from various internet sources and each user’s networks.
INTERACTIVITY
A smartphone app offers the user the capacity to interact with the environment and the multimedia content.
MK PLAYER360 IN ACTION
Take a look at the MK Player360 in action. We've been working on it for 4 years, because we know how emotional it is to be inside the stream.
