IMMERSIVE PROJECTIONS

The MK Player360 patented projection system covers the full user Field Of View (180°H x 120°V) with Full HD resolution.

DOMOTICS CONTROL

Whether synchronized with active experiences or individually controlled by each user, MK is able to act wirelessly over lights, blinds, Movement Bed, and any kind of electrical or electronic device.

CONNECTIVITY

Immersive media is mixed (layers concept) with generative graphics and audio in real time, interpreting data from various internet sources and each user’s networks.

INTERACTIVITY

A smartphone app offers the user the capacity to interact with the environment and the multimedia content.

MK PLAYER360 IN ACTION

Take a look at the MK Player360 in action. We've been working on it for 4 years, because we know how emotional it is to be inside the stream. 

MK-App

It's free and it gives
you full control over
any MK Player360 just linking
with it. MK-APP saves
your preferences and lets
you personalize your
experience.

Some examples

Take a look at how MK Player360 can transform your space.

Hot stats about MK Player360 development

It's been quite an exciting and life-changing trip to finally reach the launching of our beloved MK Player360 project. Here are just a few numbers, and it's just the beginning... will you join us?

+68374

CODE LINES

+4

R&D YEARS

+690k

FUNDED EURO

+40

PEOPLE INVOLVED

FIRST MK PLAYER360 UNITS COMING SOON!

Need more info?
drop us a line and we'll get back to you soon.

E: hello@broomx.com
T: +34 933 154 929